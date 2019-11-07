T.I. said he goes to his daughter's gynecologist appointments to make sure her hymen is intact

Paras Griffin/Getty Images T.I. recently said he attends his daughter’s annual gynecologist appointments.

During a recent episode of the podcast Ladies Like Us, T.I. said he accompanies his daughter Deyjah to yearly gynecological exams to make sure her hymen is still intact.

The hymen is the thin membrane that covers the opening of the vagina. It typically breaks the first time a woman has penetrative sex, but can also break from bike riding, inserting a tampon, or horseback riding.

Additionally, some women aren’t even born with hymens, while others need them surgically removed.

Rapper T.I. is known for his single “Live Your Life,” but he has some conditions when it comes to the way his 18-year-old daughter lives hers.

During a recent episode of the podcast Ladies Like Us, T.I. said he accompanies his daughter Deyjah to yearly gynecological exams to make sure her hymen, the thin membrane that covers the opening of the vagina, is still intact. According to the rapper and common thinking, an intact hymen signals a woman has likely never had penetrative sex before.

When asked whether he’s ever had the sex talk with Deyjah, T.I. said, “not only have we had the conversation, we have yearly trips to the gynecologist to check her hymen.” T.I. went on to say that as of his daughter’s eighteenth birthday, her hymen is still intact, which signalled to him she has never had sex.

Outside of controversial nature of attending an 18-year-old daughter’s doctor’s appointment to glean details about her sex life (or lack thereof), T.I.’s strategy isn’t medically sound. It’s possible for a woman to be without a hymen and still to have never had sex.

Being sexually inactive doesn’t ensure your hymen is intact

When Deyjah’s gynecologist told T.I. there are other ways a woman’s hymen can break outside of sex like bike riding, horseback riding, and general physical activity or sports, he told the doctor he was aware of these factors.

“So I say, ‘Look doc, she don’t ride no horses, she don’t ride no bike, she don’t play no sports. Just check the hymen please and give me back my results expeditiously,'” the rapper explained. He added that his daughter gives him consent to check out her medical records.

There are other explanations, though, for why a woman may not have a hymen and the absence of one doesn’t indicate a woman has never had sex, Insider previously reported.

According to the American College of Obstetrics and Gynecology, the hymen can indeed be stretched or torn during vaginal intercourse, but using tampons or finger play during masturbation or intimate moments with a partner can also lead the delicate membrane to tear.

Additionally, some women aren’t even born with hymens, while others need a doctor to surgically remove it during certain medical procedures.

