There Are Some Insanely Cold Temperatures In Parts Of America Right Now

Winter has gripped America.

Anthony Sagliani of Accuweather reports that the current temperature near the northern border in International Falls, Minnesota of -40° F breaks the the record low of -37° F.

Meanwhile, New York is expected to be blasted with a blizzard and bone-chilling temperatures of its own starting today.

Not everyone is shivering. It is currently 52° in San Diego and 72

° in

Miami.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.