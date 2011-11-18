Here's What It Was Like To Be In The Middle Of This Morning's Dramatic Protest On Wall Street

Photo: Robert Johnson — Business Insider

An energetic protest can be like whiplash. The crowd marches and stops, get corralled by police and breaks free. You feel boredom and then a shot of adrenaline. You run and you stop.That’s what it was like to cover the Occupy Wall Street march this morning near the New York Stock Exchange.



After Mayor Bloomberg shut down the Zuccotti Park camp in the darkest hours of early Tuesday morning, a lot of people left the movement for dead. But not its followers. Today, supporters showed up by the thousands.

The march started off in the square in front of Brown Brothers Harriman, where marchers were briefed with instructions. Follow the black flags, they were told. Stay together.

But once the march started, it was clear that following orders would prove difficult. Upon turning onto the street, the protesters were confronted head-on with hundreds of police officers and their barricades. High ranking officers too, decked out in riot gear.

Protesters were undeterred. The demonstrators have become marchers, and in this case, most marched like soldiers. We say most, because the Occupation still has an element that attracts people who want to be on the fringe for their own amusement. People who aren’t dedicated to the cause, but are attracted to anywhere where there is chaos.

And the beginning of the march was chaotic indeed. Everyone was trying to keep pace with some difficulty, but once a rhythm was established, people kept up and got in sync.

Then the protesters heard orders to split, and they did. To effectively block off Wall Street, they split into four groups. They covered Beaver, Hanover, Exchange, and William. There were no walkie-talkies, and no megaphones. Communication was a guy on a bike moving from group to group bringing news of arrests and violence. On the live feed, the protesters somehow hooked up an aerial view of the march that 20,000 internet viewers could enjoy.

You’ll hear reports about how police brutalized protesters and, in some cases, maybe that’s true. But some protesters were out of line and overall the police conducted themselves professionally and courteously.

At last check, we heard 112 people were arrested.

