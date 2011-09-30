UPDATE: 'Home Team Dominating Against The Spread On Thursday' Betting Trend Continues—Pitt Runs All Over South Florida

Photo: Flickr/Brenton Walker

Teams playing at home on ESPN Thursday night college football games have an astounding .628 winning percentage against the spread over the last five years, according to BeyondTheBets.com.Overall, home teams went 49-29 ATS. But home underdogs did even better, posting a 22-12 record for a .642 mark.



Pittsburgh is a home underdog against South Florida tonight on ESPN, but bettors are still hammering USF. The line opened at a pick em, but it’s moved all the way to USF -3 this afternoon.

UPDATE: Pittsburgh KILLED Sourth Florida with a final score of 44-17.

