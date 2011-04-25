Thursday Morning Recap: More Strong Earnings Help Boost Global Indices

HedgeFundLIVE.com — Morning Notes
– Markets are up this morning, and again, strong earnings seem to be boosting the indices
– Last night, AAPL and QCOM reported solid earnings
– Some Dow stocks—MCD, VZ, GE, TRV—all beat expectations as well
– In Europe, German IFO came in lower than expectations (only a slight miss, however)
– UK Retail Sales came in better than expected
– Gold continues to rally
– Hang Seng closed up 1%, Nikkei up 80bps, Shanghai Comp up 70bps
