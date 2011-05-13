Thursday Morning Notes: Commodities Weak Across the Board

HedgeFundLIVE.com – Morning Notes
– Global markets are all weak this morning as are commodities
– Markets in Asia may be in catch up mode after yesterday’s weak performance in the U.S.
– Nikkei closed down 1.5%- note that Toyota had reported after Nikkei closed yesterday and their weak earnings may be reflected in today’s action
– Shanghai closed down 1.3%
– Hang Seng closed down 90bps
– After Asian markets were closed, PBOC hiked bank reserve requirements by 50bps (effective May 18)
– In Europe, UK Industrial Production came in weaker than expected
– Eurozone Industrial Production came in weaker than expected as well
– Weak Industrial Production numbers echo China’s weak production data yesterday
– Commodities very weak across the board, although they have bounced a little off their overnight lows
click Here for full article
http://www.hedgefundlive.com/blog/14588
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.