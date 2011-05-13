Thursday Morning Notes: Commodities Weak Across the Board

HedgeFundLIVE.com – Morning Notes



– Global markets are all weak this morning as are commodities

– Markets in Asia may be in catch up mode after yesterday’s weak performance in the U.S.

– Nikkei closed down 1.5%- note that Toyota had reported after Nikkei closed yesterday and their weak earnings may be reflected in today’s action

– Shanghai closed down 1.3%

– Hang Seng closed down 90bps

– After Asian markets were closed, PBOC hiked bank reserve requirements by 50bps (effective May 18)

– In Europe, UK Industrial Production came in weaker than expected

– Eurozone Industrial Production came in weaker than expected as well

– Weak Industrial Production numbers echo China’s weak production data yesterday

– Commodities very weak across the board, although they have bounced a little off their overnight lows

