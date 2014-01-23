Stock markets around the world are mixed this morning.

In Asia, the Japanese Nikkei closed down 0.8% and Hong Kong’s Hang Seng finished 1.5% lower.

In Europe, markets are broadly higher, led by France’s CAC 40, up 0.2%.

U.S. futures point to an unchanged open.

After a slow week of economic data, this morning in the U.S. we’ll get initial jobless claims, existing home sales, and Kansas City Fed manufacturing activity.

