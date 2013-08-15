Markets Around The World Are Heading Lower

Matthew Boesler

After most major Asian exchanges closed in the red Thursday, European stock markets and U.S. stock futures are headed lower.
Right now, S&P 500 futures are down around 0.5% (chart).

In Europe, the German DAX is down 0.6%, the London FTSE is 0.7% lower, while the French CAC 40 is down 0.3% and the Spanish IBEX 35 is off 0.1%.

Overnight in Asia, the Japanese Nikkei 225 closed down 2.1%, the Hong Kong Hang Seng was flat, and the Shanghai Composite fell 0.9%.

There aren’t many economic data releases scheduled today until we get to the U.S. calendar, which sees six data points — CPI, initial claims, Empire State and Philly Fed manufacturing surveys, industrial production, and NAHB housing — out between 8:30 and 10 AM ET.

Also of note is Wal-Mart’s Q2 earnings release at 7.

