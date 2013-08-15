Markets Around The World Are Heading Lower

After most major Asian exchanges closed in the red Thursday, European stock markets and U.S. stock futures are headed lower.

Right now, S&P 500 futures are down around 0.5% (chart).

In Europe, the German DAX is down 0.6%, the London FTSE is 0.7% lower, while the French CAC 40 is down 0.3% and the Spanish IBEX 35 is off 0.1%.

Overnight in Asia, the Japanese Nikkei 225 closed down 2.1%, the Hong Kong Hang Seng was flat, and the Shanghai Composite fell 0.9%.

There aren’t many economic data releases scheduled today until we get to the U.S. calendar, which sees six data points — CPI, initial claims, Empire State and Philly Fed manufacturing surveys, industrial production, and NAHB housing — out between 8:30 and 10 AM ET.

Also of note is Wal-Mart’s Q2 earnings release at 7.

