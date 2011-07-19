Why Thursday Will Be Huge For Europe

Photo: Kobos

Markets are bouncing back today, and the newsflow is light today, but don’t worry, the headline risk will be back with a vengeance soon enough.You should probably grab an extra iced coffee on Thursday.



First of all, there’s a big Eurozone meeting on Thursday, where leaders will discuss bailout options. If there’s no progress, nerves will be back.

And then there’s a bunch of data.

Here’s Goldman:

Whereas core Eurozone data has been resilient so far, and in some cases may even have been supported by the easing in financial conditions caused by the intensification of sovereign concerns, it is hard to believe that if these concerns persist and intensify further, this will not eventually begin to weigh on business sentiment and activity. Indeed, as we described in a recent global daily (Global PMI Deterioration Continues Despite Positive Surprise in the US), if we consider the standardized changes in manufacturing PMIs over the four month period from February onwards, the countries with the five biggest PMI falls are Italy, the UK, Austria, Netherlands and Germany. And whereas cyclical equities in the core countries have traded relatively better, banks across Europe have been hard hit as markets worry about the interconnectivities within the financial system.

So there have been a few cracks in the data, but if we were to see this weakness spread more broadly within the core Eurozone macro dataset, then it would obviously be additionally troubling. The flash manufacturing and services PMIs for Eurozone out later this week (on Thursday) should provide a fresh indication about this. Consensus expects a further slight weakening in the Eurozone aggregate, but the individual country results will matter as much and merit careful watching.

