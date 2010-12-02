Careful: Jean-Claude Trichet Could Cause This Market To Crash Into A Wall Tomorrow

Really pertinent reminder form Jamie Coleman at ForexLive: The ECB is holding a big meeting tomorrow, and there will be a lot of folks watching closely to see if Jean-Claude Trichet confirms plans to buy more PIIGS debt.



The assumption is that a move in that direction is spurring today’s mega-rally.

If Trichet remains intransigent or hesitent to really bring out the bazooka, a lot of the optimism could fade just like that?

Pay close attention tomorrow.

