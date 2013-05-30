Oil Gets Slammed Right At The Open, Gold Surging

Oil just took a big hit when trading on the NYMEX opened at 9 AM ET.



Before the open, WTI crude oil futures were trading around $92.73 a barrel. Since then, futures fell to a low of $91.65 and are now trading around $91.99, down 1.2% on the day.

Click to enlarge

Meanwhile, gold is putting in a strong performance this morning. The shiny yellow metal is now back above $1400 an ounce, now trading near $1407, up 1.1%.

Click to enlarge

Silver is catching a bid too, up 1.4% today.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.