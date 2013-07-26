Stocks Went Positive

After spending the entire morning in the red, U.S. stock indices have just turned positive.



Right now, the S&P 500 is trading at 1688, up 0.1%; the Dow Jones Industrial Average is at 15,545, basically flat on the day; and the Nasdaq is at 3601, up 0.6%.

U.S. stocks have closed lower in the past two trading sessions.

Earlier this morning, we got a mixed durable goods report, a slightly worse-than-expected jobless claims report, and a better-than-expected report on regional manufacturing conditions from the Kansas City Fed.

