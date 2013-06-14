Stocks Are Ripping Higher

U.S. stocks have been rising all day long, but since around 1:45 PM, they’ve really started ripping higher.



Right now, the S&P 500 is trading at 1629, up 1.2% from yesterday’s close. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is trading around 15,120, up 125 points (0.8%).

The dollar-yen exchange rate, after getting crushed this morning, has been rising this afternoon and is now trading around ¥94.80 – down *only* 1.2%.

Nikkei futures are also trading at their highest levels of the day, right around 13,050.

The yield on the 10-year U.S. Treasury is 5 basis points lower today at 2.18%. Earlier, a primary auction of 30-year Treasuries tailed, indicating weak demand. Bonds initially sold off on the news, but have since rebounded and are now trading near levels prior to the auction.

