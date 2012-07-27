OMG! That Giant Red Patch Is Headed Straight For New York (UPDATED)

UPDATE 8.59pm EST: Severe thunderstom warnings for New York City have ended. Some rain can be expected through the rest of the night. Everyone can now rest easy.



UPDATE 7.55pm EST: The storm has arrived over Manhattan.



Click here for the live, interactive map.

BEFORE: Severe thunderstroms are expected to move through New York and Central Pennsylvania this evening, bringing heavy rain, dangerous lighting and possible tornadoes, according to wunderground.com.

The storms are expected to hit New York City and Philadepla after 7 p.m. with gusts over 60 mph, says AccuWeather.com’s senior meterologist Henry Margusity.

According to the website, 56,000 are currently without power in Pennsylvania.

The Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect unitl 11 p.m.

Here’s the full statement:

… Severe thunderstorms expected this evening…

A line of severe thunderstorms is currently moving through central

New York and central Pennsylvania… and is on track to enter the

forecast area this evening. These storms have a history of

producing wind damage… and are not likely to weaken as they

approach the local area.

This line will first enter the lower Hudson Valley… northeast

New Jersey… and New York City between 5 PM and 6 PM… and will

move east into Connecticut and Long Island between 7 PM and 8 PM.

Additional thunderstorms will linger over the area through

midnight.

Severe thunderstorms are capable of damaging winds over 58 mph and

hail over 1 inch in diameter. Frequent and dangerous lightning

strikes are expected with these storms. Torrential rain with rates

between 1 and 2 inches per hour is likely… possibly producing

flash flooding over the area. Isolated tornadoes cannot be ruled

out.

Please stay advised for warnings that will be issued.

Here’s a list of Tornado alerts for New York from Weather.com.

Tornado Warning for:

Delaware

Sullivan

Tornado Watch for:

Albany

Broome

Cayuga

Chemung

Chenango

Columbia

Cortland

Delaware

Dutchess

Fulton

Greene

Hamilton

Herkimer

Madison

Montgomery

Oneida

Onondaga

Otsego

Rensselaer

Saratoga

Schenectady

Schoharie

Schuyler

Seneca

Steuben

Sullivan

Tioga

Tompkins

Ulster

Warren

Washington

Yates

