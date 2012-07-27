OMG! That Giant Red Patch Is Headed Straight For New York (UPDATED)

UPDATE 8.59pm EST: Severe thunderstom warnings for New York City have ended. Some rain can be expected through the rest of the night. Everyone can now rest easy.
UPDATE 7.55pm EST: The storm has arrived over Manhattan.
Click here for the live, interactive map.
BEFORE: Severe thunderstroms are expected to move through New York and Central Pennsylvania this evening, bringing heavy rain, dangerous lighting and possible tornadoes, according to wunderground.com.
The storms are expected to hit New York City and Philadepla after 7 p.m. with gusts over 60 mph, says AccuWeather.com’s senior meterologist Henry Margusity.
According to the website, 56,000 are currently without power in Pennsylvania.
The Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect unitl 11 p.m.
Here’s the full statement:
… Severe thunderstorms expected this evening…
A line of severe thunderstorms is currently moving through central
New York and central Pennsylvania… and is on track to enter the
forecast area this evening. These storms have a history of
producing wind damage… and are not likely to weaken as they
approach the local area.
This line will first enter the lower Hudson Valley… northeast
New Jersey… and New York City between 5 PM and 6 PM… and will
move east into Connecticut and Long Island between 7 PM and 8 PM.
Additional thunderstorms will linger over the area through
midnight.
Severe thunderstorms are capable of damaging winds over 58 mph and
hail over 1 inch in diameter. Frequent and dangerous lightning
strikes are expected with these storms. Torrential rain with rates
between 1 and 2 inches per hour is likely… possibly producing
flash flooding over the area. Isolated tornadoes cannot be ruled
out.
Please stay advised for warnings that will be issued.
Here’s a list of Tornado alerts for New York from Weather.com.
Tornado Warning for:
Delaware
Sullivan
Tornado Watch for:
Albany
Broome
Cayuga
Chemung
Chenango
Columbia
Cortland
Delaware
Dutchess
Fulton
Greene
Hamilton
Herkimer
Madison
Montgomery
Oneida
Onondaga
Otsego
Rensselaer
Saratoga
Schenectady
Schoharie
Schuyler
Seneca
Steuben
Sullivan
Tioga
Tompkins
Ulster
Warren
Washington
Yates
