We've just stumbled across what might be the most bizarre, disturbing ad of the year

Today we were forwarded what might be the most bizarre ad that has been produced this year.

Step forward Thunderhead, a company that makes customer service and customer experience software for businesses.

Not the most likely candidate for a crazy ad, but its agency AMV BBDO has produced the goods.

The weirdness creeps in from about 30-seconds. Be careful if you’re thinking about watching this while at work. There’s some … nipple-sucking.

Disturbing and outlandish as it may be, the ad actually does a brilliant job of communicating how, with the right data, companies can improve the customer service experience. It aired last month during the ad break of “Mad Men” on Sky Atlantic in the UK, according to The Drum, clearly aiming to target marketers who are fans of the show.

