The A-10 Warthog's Gatling gun makes an incredible sound when fired

After almost 40 years in service, the A-10 Thunderbolt remains one of the most effective and reliable weapons in the Air Force fleet. Although there are plans to replace it with the F-35 fighter jet, the Air Force has yet to announce an official timetable.

In the meantime, the “Warthog” continues to provide Close Air Support for ground troops fighting ISIS in Iraq and Syria.

Produced by Graham Flanagan

