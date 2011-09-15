Windows PCs Will Finally Catch Up To Mac And Offer Thunderbolt Next Year

Photo: Dylan Love

Apple is currently the only computer manufacturer to support Intel’s Thunderbolt technology, but this all changes next year, reports Ars Technica.ASUS and Acer PCs will support the new input/output interface beginning early 2012.



HP and Sony had both said that they would support Thunderbolt, but changed their minds at the last minute, opting to go with USB 3.0 for their new computers instead.

