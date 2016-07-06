Brutal video shows the Thunder taking down Kevin Durant's picture outside the arena

Less than 24 hours after Kevin Durant announced he is leaving the Thunder to sign with the Golden State Warriors, Durant’s poster has been torn down from outside of Chesapeake Energy Arena in Oklahoma City.

Royce Young, ESPN’s Thunder beat writer, captured the tragic, highly symbolic removal on video early Tuesday. It’s only a matter of time until someone re-cuts the video with Adele singing in the background.

The Kevin Durant era is officially over in Oklahoma City. Now, not even his posters are left.

Here’s Kevin Durant’s picture coming down outside the arena: pic.twitter.com/xRR6tEMCV8

— Royce Young (@royceyoung) July 5, 2016

NOW WATCH: 8 awesome facts about golf phenom Jordan Spieth



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.