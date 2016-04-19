Thunder lose dramatic Game 2 to Mavericks after game-winning tip-in comes a fraction of a second too late

The Dallas Mavericks stole a critical, 85-84 Game 2 win over the Oklahoma City Thunder on Monday night in a game that went down to the final tenth of a second.

In a back-and-forth affair for most of the night, the Mavericks stormed back from seven down in the fourth quarter, and looked to have things sealed with a one-point lead, at the free throw line, with less than eight seconds left.

However, point guard Raymond Felton missed consecutive free throws to put the Mavs up three. With no timeouts, the Thunder went the length of the floor and missed three game-winning attempts from Kevin Durant, Russell Westbrook, and Steven Adams.

Adams’ final tip-in looked good on live TV, but replay showed it came about a tenth of a second too late.



Replay showed the ball lingered on his fingers just too long.



It’s a brutal loss for the Thunder, the heavy favourites in the series, but a huge win for the Mavericks. After being blown out in Game 1, they now go back to Dallas with an even series, effectively giving them home-court advantage.

