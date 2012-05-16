The Incredible Story Of The Oklahoma City Thunder: The Stolen NBA Franchise That's About To Become A Dynasty

Photo: Wikimedia Commons

Unlike the first time they met in the playoffs in 2010, the Oklahoma City Thunder annihilated the Los Angeles Lakers Monday night.The Lakers were no match for Kevin Durant, Russell Westbrook, and company.



The Thunder made Kobe Bryant and the Lakers look incredibly slow and old on their way to a 119-90 throttling.

It appears the Western Conference’s torch has clearly been passed, as OKC is primed for another deep playoff run that may very likely end in an NBA title this time around.

