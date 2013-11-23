OKC Thunder Fans Hitting Half Court Shots Has Cost An Oklahoma Bank $US100,000 This Year

An extraordinary number of Oklahoma City Thunder fans have drained half court shots this year.

Last night a fan hit the $US20,000 shot during halftime of the Clippers game. It’s the fifth time in 2013 that an OKC fan has made the shot, and the second time this week.

The prize is paid out by the Oklahoma-based Midfirst Bank, which sponsors the promotion. It’s uninsured, according to ESPN’s Darren Rovell, so Thunder fans have cost them $US100,000 since March.

The guy last night even got a hug from Jay-Z:

