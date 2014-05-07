Thunder From Down Under: The Taiwanese Animators Take On James Packer And David Gyngell

Those brilliant creatives at Taiwanese Animators have turned their skills to the James Packer/David Gyngell street fight.

Under the heading, James Packer brawls David Gyngell: Thunder From Down Under, the animators take us on a journey from surfing a jet plane to casino biffo.

“Apparently billionaires like to brawl too,” says Taiwanese Animators.

“Aussie Investors are now investigating a fight that took place on Sunday between casino magnate James Packer and long-time friend Channel Nine chief executive David Gyngell.”

Here it is:

