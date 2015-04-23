Oklahoma City Thunder fire coach Scott Brooks after 7 seasons

The Oklahoma City Thunder have “parted ways” with head coach Scott Brooks after seven seasons, the team announced on Wednesday.

Yahoo’s Adrian Wojnarowski reports that Brooks was fired.

GM Sam Presti released the following statement:

“This is an extremely difficult decision on many levels. Scott helped establish the identity of the Thunder and has earned his rightful place in the history of our organisation through his seven years as a valued leader and team member,” said Sam Presti, Thunder Executive Vice President and General Manager. “As we all know, this past year we had unique and challenging circumstances and as I have conveyed, not many people could have accomplished what Scott and this team were able to. Therefore, it is very important to state that this decision is not a reflection of this past season, but rather an assessment of what we feel is necessary at this point in time in order to continually evolve, progress and sustain. We determined that, in order to stimulate progress and put ourselves in the best position next season and as we looked to the future, a transition of this kind was necessary for the program. We move forward with confidence in our foundation and embrace the persistence and responsibility that is required to construct an elite and enduring basketball organisation capable of winning an NBA championship in Oklahoma City.”

Brooks took over as head coach in 2008-09 after P.J. Carlisemo was fired as head coach in the team’s first year in Oklahoma City after moving from Seattle.

Brooks was the 2009-10 coach of the year after leading the Thunder to a 50-32 record and their first playoff appearance.

The Thunder have made the playoffs every year since, making the NBA Finals in 2011-12 and losing in five games to the Miami Heat. Since, the Thunder have had horriblr injury luck in the playoffs and haven’t advanced beyond the Western Conference semifinals since 2013.

The Thunder missed the playoffs this season after a 45-37 record, mostly due to injuries to Kevin Durant and Serge Ibaka.

Brooks finishes his head coaching career in Oklahoma City with a 338-207 regular season record.

