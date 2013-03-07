High School Teacher Hits Half-Court Shot At NBA Game, Wins $20,000 To Pay For Wife's Cancer Treatment

Photo: YouTube

Heath Kufahl is a high school teacher from Del City, Oklahoma who has a wife and seven kids.Last night at the Thunder-Lakers game, he made a half-court shot between the 3rd and 4th quarters that won him $20,000 from MidFirst Bank.



Kufahl told the Oklahoman that the money will go toward medical bills for his wife Jenni, who was diagnosed with colon cancer in October.

Awesome. Jenni was there as well (via Slam):

Jenni stunned:

