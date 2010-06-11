Thumbtack Raises $1.2 Million

A short note from Jonathan Swanson, co-founder of local service listing provider Thumbtack:



It’s been six months since I last reached out — and I’m happy to share (brag about) a few really exciting developments (including $$$ from big shots):

Service professionals (40,000+) rave about us: The number of service professionals who have joined Thumbtack has grown 300% to 40,000 and is growing faster every day. We now have every type of service provider…all around the country…and another one joins every couple minutes.

Consumers love us: We are generating thousands of jobs for service professionals. Consumers have especially loved our complimentary “personal concierge service” which employs real humans to help find any type of service professional for a consumer within 24 hours. We also get tons of positive feedback about the extensive background checks and safety measures we’re using to keep Thumbtack safe.

…And now investors ($1.2M) dig us, too: We’ve just closed a $1.2M financing round from many of Silicon Valley’s most prominent angel investors, including Scott Banister (PayPal), Joshua Schachter (Delicious), and Jason Calacanis (WebBlogs & Mahalo). We’ll be using the money to build a suite of productivity software for service professionals which will include email marketing, invoicing, appointment management, and payments. We will also be expanding our team this summer. We currently have 8 in San Francisco and over a dozen in the Philippines.

We’ve had extremely high hopes for Thumbtack from the beginning — we want to be the consumer destination for local services as eBay and Amazon are for products — but we are growing closer every day to making that aspiration a reality.

PS-If you’re curious, here’s the press release with more details of our progress and $1.2M financing. Also, simply check out our homepage (thumbtack.com) to see all the awesome services in your area.

