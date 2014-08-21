A Local Services Startup Just Raised $US100 Million From Google Capital

Thumbtack Thumbtack CEO top left, and other members of the team

Thumbtack, a company that connects users with professionals in their area, just raised $US100 million in a round led by Google Capital, the company’s later-stage investment arm.

Thumbtack says it helps users complete more than 3 million projects per year, with listings for a wide array of jobs, like mural painting, voice coaching, yoga lessons, photo shoots, moving help, and more.

“As a consumer, it’s the best product I’ve ever used to hire local professionals,” David Lawee, General Partner at Google Capital, says in the press release. “The bigger story, however, is the potential for small businesses: Thumbtack has a real opportunity to transform how local professionals find new customers.”

Local services is an increasingly hot area right now. Amazon is testing its own services marketplace, and startups like HandyBook and Pro.com both raising new rounds of funding this year.

Sequoia Capital, Tiger Global Management, and Javeline Venture Partners also participated Thumbtack’s Series D round, and the company has raised $US150 million to date.

(H/T TechCrunch)

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.