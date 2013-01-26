The ThumbSaver Is The Tool Your Home Projects Have Been Waiting For

This is the ThumbSaver Magnetized Nail Setter.



Why We Love It: Whether you’re a professional carpenter or a DIY enthusiast, one of the biggest concerns with small nails or screws is hurting your fingers. The ThumbSaver is a magnetized nail holder that will keep your appendages at a safe distance from your tool while keeping any nail, staple, or screw steady.

Invented by a framing contractor, it’s made with a rubber grip and solid aluminium shaft with a strong magnet on the end. It’s even been tested on-site with heavy waffle head hammers to make sure it can stand up to any construction challenge. It comes in two sizes.

Photo: Amazon

Photo: Amazon

Photo: Amazon

Where To Buy: Available on Amazon.

Cost: $10.

Want to nominate a cool product for Stuff We Love? Send an email to Megan Willett at [email protected] with “Stuff We Love” in the subject line.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.