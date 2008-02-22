Thumbplay Signs Distribution Deal With Sony BMG

NY mobile content firm Thumbplay has inked a distribution deal with Sony BMG, including ringtones, music videos, wallpaper, mobile games, etc. To celebrate, the companies are promoting a Thumbplay-exclusive ringtone: The intro to Michael Jackson’s “Billie Jean.”
Thumbplay now has deals with three of the four major record labels: Sony BMG, EMI, and Universal Music Group.
