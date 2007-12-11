Thumbplay On MSN Mobile (MSFT)

NY’s fast-growing Thumbplay has a deal to sell its “premium mobile content” (ringtones, etc) on Microsoft’s MSN Mobile network. (Separately, MSFT announced plans to start selling ads on the MSN mobile homepage.) This the second big portal deal Thumbplay has inked this fall: In October it announced a deal with Time Warner’s (TWX) AOL. From what we can tell, this fits in with the company’s strategy of selling mobile doodads “off-deck” — that is, on real estate that isn’t controlled by mobile carriers.

Last we heard Thumbplay was sort-of shopping itself around, but we were told the company was really more interested in raising some additional capital. Anyone have any updates? Drop us a line at [email protected]

