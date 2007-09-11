Thumbplay Names Toby McKenna VP of Ad Sales

From MediaPost: MOBILE ENTERTAINMENT PROVIDER THUMBPLAY named Toby McKenna its vice president of advertising sales with responsibility for launching the advertising sales department for Thumbplay’s Internet and mobile sites. She will also oversee sales efforts that utilise SMS and email… Before joining Thumbplay, McKenna was director of advertising sales at Priceline.com, where she was responsible for creating and launching the company’s advertising sales program.



