People Are Spending A Whopping 4 Hours Per Month On This App You've Never Heard Of

Yesterday we went to visit Thumb, an iPhone app that’s a lot like Hot or Not.

You can either request an opinion or give an opinion on the app.



Users ask all sorts of things from, “I got pregnant, should I have the baby?” to “Do you like these shoes?”

They can submit a picture along with their question. Users give opinions by simply clicking a thumbs up or a thumbs down icon on the question. They can also submit comments. As soon as the user answers one question, a new one pops up.

Thumb was founded by Dan Kurani and it launched in July 2010. Kurani says its first year was slow, but recently Thumb has been growing quickly.

Kurani says, since Thumb was founded, the average user has given 800 opinions. The average user also spends a whopping 3 hours and 50 minutes on the app every month. Kurani says it’s not because they forget to close the app either. The number of sessions per users is very high too.

By comparison, the average Pinterest user spends 89 minutes per month on the site. Facebook still has the most engaged users; they spend nearly 7 hours per month on the social network.

For for an app no one has really heard of, 3 hours and 50 minutes is A LOT. We checked out the app to see what people could possibly be spending that much time doing. We were impressed — responding to a question takes one second, asking a question takes about 30 seconds, and getting feedback from the community is instantaneous. We had 12 responses to our question in one minute.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.