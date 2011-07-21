iPhone App From The Future: Send Snapshots And Your Location While You're Talking

See where your friend is live on a map.

Thrutu for iPhone is a new app that changes the idea of a conventional phone call by adding multimedia sharing alongside your call.Once you’ve installed Thrutu, you can easily send friends your current location, a contact, a picture you just took, and even money through PayPal, all while you’re on a phone call.



The both of you will need to have Thrutu for it to work, but you keep your phone number, and it works cross-platform between Androids and iPhones. Blackberry support is coming soon.

Yes, you could always MMS a contact or picture over to a friend, but these communications don’t travel through your carrier’s data network, and don’t arrive as quickly. With Thrutu, it’s instantaneous.

When you share your location, your GPS stays on and you can talk your lost friend to you in a crowded area, while you watch their progress.

Unfortunately, you’ll need to be on a GSM network (AT&T and T-Mobile) to use Thrutu while you’re on the go, because only GSM networks can send data and voice at the same time. If you’re on Verizon or Sprint, you’ll need a Wi-Fi connection to use Thrutu while you’re on a call.

See below for a video of how Thrutu works, and click here to download the free app for iPhone and Android.

