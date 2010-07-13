Apple iPod Still Obliterating Microsoft Zune

J Allard and Bill Gates

Photo: Associated Press

While we were compiling our list this morning of tech flops that survived longer than the Microsoft Kin, we did a little digging about the state of the Microsoft Zune.Turns out, through May, Apple’s iPod had 76% of the U.S. MP3 player market, while the Zune had 1%, according to NPD Group analyst Ross Rubin.



It’s kind of amazing the Zune is still around.

Don’t miss: 10 Tech Flops That Survived Longer Than The Microsoft Kin

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.