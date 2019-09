How does a daily deal site stand out in a crowded field? Here’s one way.



Thrillist, the men’s lifestyle focused newsletter, is offering a “strip and a steak” for $50 at Scores in New York.

(For what it’s worth we’ve seen Groupon offer half-off lessons for pole dancing. Not quite the same thing, but similar, we suppose.)

Photo: Thrillist

