Thrillist Zooms Past 2 Million Subscribers

Here’s a nice milestone for Thrillist, the lifestyle email newsletter/website for dudes.



The company just passed 2 million subscribers to its email newsletters, cofounder and CEO Ben Lerer tells us.

That’s up from 1 million late last July, and 1.3 million last December, so Thrillist is growing at about 100,000 subscribers per month across its 17 cities.

Thrillist just launched a new iPhone app and recently hired Linda Doyle as creative services director for its marketing team, Lerer tells us.

Thrillist is profitable — and has been for a while — and will pass $10 million in sales this year, Lerer says.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.