Thrillist Uses Clever Booze, Women, Lure At Party

The last time we reported on a Thrillist publicity event was in June, when the Dailycandy-for-dudes newsletter flew 150 friends out to Las Vegas. Last night’s festivities were a bit less extravagant, but still a hipper-than-thou affair: A party at the swank Showtime House in Gramercy. We can confirm that about 150 hipsters waited in line on East 20th Street for the chance to rub elbows with Thrillist founder Ben Lerer’s staff and hopefully get on the invite list to the next trip.



Thrillist may be oriented towards men, and the swag bag was full of manly goodies from Gillette, but it seemed to us there were more women than men at the party. Smart move. The usual suspects were all there, including CNET’s Caroline McCarthy, her beau Tumblr founder David Karp, iminlikewithyou’s Charles Forman, Gawker socialite Richard Blakeley, and MediaPost’s Kelly Samardak.

Images courtesy of Kate Miltner / Thrillist.

