Thrillist Raking In Big Bucks, Launching In Philly Next Month

, the daily email newsletter for dudes, is launching in Philadelphia next month, its tenth city. Last week, it launched in Atlanta.



So how’s business?

Founder Ben Lerer tells us the company now has more than 30 full-time employees and is weathering the ad recession well.

The company, which is already profitable, will bring in somewhere between $5 million and $10 million in revenue this year.

