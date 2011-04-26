Check Out Thrillist HQ, Where A Bunch Of Dudes Are Telling Other Dudes What's Cool (PHOTO TOUR)

New York-based Thrillist is the rare startup where employees can work on the cutting edge of their industry — in this case, digital media and e-commerce — and enjoy free Jagermeister on tap.
Ben Lerer and Adam Rich founded Thrillist in 2005 and now the email-newsletter-for-dudes is up to almost 100 employees.
It has invested in two new growth areas, acquiring “Gilt Groupe for dudes” site JackThreads last year, and recently launching Thrillist Rewards, a sort-of-Groupon-type service, also for dudes.
And it now serves almost 3 million subscribers in 20 year-round editions — including Minneapolis, launching in May. Combining content and commerce, the company could generate more than $40 million in revenue this year.
But what stands out about Thrillist’s office is the vibe that people might actually be having fun while they’re at work. Even early (~10 a.m.) on a Thursday morning, when we visited.
Director of Advertising Jody Rones poses with the Thrillist toilet. (From a company called Wow Toilets.)
Office Manager Eric, with Thrillist's new Minneapolis Editor Drew Wood. Minneapolis will be Thrillist's 20th edition and will launch on May 12.
Now let's hop across the hall and see the other office, where Thrillist, JackThreads, and Thrillist Rewards employees work.
Senior Buyers for JackThreads Jeremiah Myers and Alison Mangaroo, with Ivete Tecedor, Test Coordinator for the Tech team
Russian dolls! The senior editorial staff, from left to right: Adam Rich, Editor-in-Chief and Co-Founder, David Blend, Executive Editor, Ben Robinson, Senior Editor, Hayden Lynch, Senior Editor and Joe Epstein, Senior Editor
An Etch-A-Sketch of Adam Rich and Hayden Lynch holding an Etch-A-Sketch of themselves, holding an Etch-A-Sketch.
Spy shot! That is Thrillist co-founder and CEO Ben Lerer, on a top-secret phone call across the room.
Senior Web Application Developer Michael Smith, who is Thrillist's most recent Employee of the Month. Congratulations Michael!
Alexis Berger is promotions manager for the Thrillist Events Team. That's a fancy way of saying that she throws cool parties, galas, fêtes, and expeditions.
Lerer checks out a box of wine samples at his desk, pointing out that they're actually really good wines
