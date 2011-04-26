Check Out Thrillist HQ, Where A Bunch Of Dudes Are Telling Other Dudes What's Cool (PHOTO TOUR)

New York-based Thrillist is the rare startup where employees can work on the cutting edge of their industry — in this case, digital media and e-commerce — and enjoy free Jagermeister on tap.



Ben Lerer and Adam Rich founded Thrillist in 2005 and now the email-newsletter-for-dudes is up to almost 100 employees.

It has invested in two new growth areas, acquiring “Gilt Groupe for dudes” site JackThreads last year, and recently launching Thrillist Rewards, a sort-of-Groupon-type service, also for dudes.

And it now serves almost 3 million subscribers in 20 year-round editions — including Minneapolis, launching in May. Combining content and commerce, the company could generate more than $40 million in revenue this year.

But what stands out about Thrillist’s office is the vibe that people might actually be having fun while they’re at work. Even early (~10 a.m.) on a Thursday morning, when we visited.

