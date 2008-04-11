Thrillist Gets Soaked

We attended urban culture/consumption newsletter Thrillist‘s spring pool party last night at HotelQT in Midtown. It was fun! Too loud (and humid) to get any work done, but enjoy these photos courtesy Kate Miltner and Caroline McCarthy.

Iminlikewithyou‘s Charles Forman and Tumblr‘s David Karp

Unidentified frolickers and Thrillist co-founder (and SA 100 member) Ben Lerer (right)

Gawker Media‘s Richard Blakeley and Nate McGlynn

Yours truly, Gawker Media/Hype Machine‘s Scott Kidder, Hype Machine’s Anthony Volodkin, CNet’s Caroline McCarthy, Gawker Media’s Erin PettigrewSee Also:

Thrillist Brings Culture, Consumption To Chicago

Thrillist Heads West To S.F.

Move Over Sulzbergers…New Media Dynasty In Town

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.