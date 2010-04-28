Thrillist Gets A New CRO

Thrillist’s new CRO: Mark Oltarsh.

Thrillist just announced that it has hired Mark Oltarsh as its new chief revenue officer.Oltarsh is going from a female-oriented publishing outfit to one geared towards men.



He previously worked at Bauer Publishing, where he was vice president and group publisher of In Touch and Life & Style. He also did sales stints at Spin, Details, Vanity Fair, Maxim and Jane.

In his new job, Oltarsh will report to Ben Lerer, co-founcer and CEO of Thillist, a lifestyle website and daily email blast for dudes.

From the press release:

“Mark’s drive and contagious energy will be a spectacular asset to Thrillist. We’re lucky to have someone with such a deep breadth of experience take the reins of the business we’ve worked so hard to create,” said Lerer.

“Thrillist is one of the most powerful young men’s brands in the U.S.,” says Oltarsh. “It has captured the undivided attention of an entire new generation of consumers, and I’m excited to be coming on board to help the business grow. I look forward to working with Ben, the Sales team, and harnessing Thrillist’s authentic voice for the marketing community.”

