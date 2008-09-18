Thrillist Expands Again, Next Up: Miami

There’s just no stopping Ben Lerer’s (SAI 100: #86) Thrillist juggernaut. This week, the DailyCandy-for-dudes newsletter expands to Miami, the seventh city in its empire.



Whatever Thrillist is doing to grow so quickly, other media companies should take note. Company reps say they have over 400,000 subscribers to the service. Compare that to the 300,000 last time SAI checked in on Thrillist in mid-June, the 200,000 readers signed up in February, or the 110,000 subscribers in only September of last year.

