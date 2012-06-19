Thrillist Embraces The Web, Takes Aim At Citysearch-Types

Big changes in the works for Thrillist: Gone is the starkly, minimalist Web site with nothing but a simple form to subscribe to its Dailycandy-for-dudes email newsletter (as almost 500,000 people have done). The company has now made all of its old content available on the Web, creating an out-of-the-box rival to IAC’s (IACI) network of Citysearch sites — and dozens of similar sites.



A great move by the Thrillist team. Thrillist sits on a treasure trove of content from past newsletters. By putting it on the Web, they get the opportunity to sell ads against their write-ups all over again. And Google should bring them a lot more visitors.

The new Thrillist website is a bit clunky to use, but we expect improvements over time. Our bigger concern: Thrillist has attracted so many subscribers — and they’re still adding 1,000 a day, company reps tell us — because the newsletter was the only way to access Thrillist’s reviews. We assume that ads in those newsletters bill at a hefty premium over Internet ads. But if everyone can get content on Thrilllist.com, will subscriptions slow?

