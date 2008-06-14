Thrillist Dudes: Launching In Boston, Junketing To Vegas, Stuck In Rochester

Ben Lerer’s Thrillist, the DailyCandy-for-dudes newsletter, is launching a Boston edition — its 7th — next week. Ben says Thrillist is now at more than 300,000 subscribers (when we last checked in on him, in February, he was at 200,000+) and has more than 20 employees (he’s still hiring — and planning a Miami edition next).



But enough business: Onto the party, which is in Vegas and is happening right now. Ben and 150 of his closest pals are there courtesy of Jet Blue, which flew the gang out Friday afternoon and has put them up in the Mirage. Ben kindly offered us a chance to tag along, and while we declined for personal reasons (we're really old), many of our peers took him up on the invite — he figures about 70 of his guests are media types. Among them: Gawker troublemaker Richard Blakeley and CNET's Caroline McCarthy.

Also there: Tumblr’s David Karp and iminlikewithyou’s Charles Forman, who met some ladies and then got drunk. We’re expecting more detailed reports of more inappropriate behaviour stories soon. UPDATE: Apparently Saturday’s storm meant that the return trip involved an unexpected stay in lovely Rochester, NY. Twitter evidence here; photos of youngish people sitting in plane here.

