Thrillist Founder Gets New Job, According To Blog

Good scoop from Valleywag: Not about Yahoo (YHOO) supposedly buying DailyCandy — we heard that too,* but haven’t come close to confirming it. No, the real news here is about Ben Lerer‘s new job: Not only is he running Thrillist, the DailyCandy-for-dudes newsletter, but he’s now publisher of DailyCandy, too.



Valleywag notes that it’s “telling” that Ben was curious to learn more about the sale, and “surprising” that Bob Pittman hasn’t told him yet. But we figure he’ll get to that right after he tells Ben about his new gig.** Congratulations, Ben!

* Guess where?

** Meredith Howard, DailyCandy’s director of communications, points out that Ben is not the publisher of DailyCandy. Which is what we were trying to point out from the start — perhaps we needed a winking emoticon on this post. Apologies to anyone who we’ve confused.

