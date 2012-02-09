Thrillist CEO Ben Lerer Says The Opportunity For An IPO Is 'Quite Large'

Thrillist CEO Ben Lerer expects his daily deals site to be a $100 million revenue business a year from now, he told Katie Roof in an interview for The Deal Pipeline.



He also said the company is positioning itself to potentially IPO, and that the opportunity for an IPO is “quite large.”

Additionally, Lerer did not rule out possible acquisitions by Thrillist in the future. The company purchased e-commerce site JackThreads in 2010.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.