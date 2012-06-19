Thrillist Brings Culture, Consumption To Chicago

Another city for Ben Lerer’s expanding Thrillist empire: The Daily Candy-for-dudes newsletter is opening a Chicago outpost. Technically, this only means that Ben (86 on the SAI 100) has hired a single editor, but that’s the genius of the Thrillist dudes — they’ve figured out how to scale content.



And they seem to be scaling pretty well: After adding San Francisco and Las Vegas editions this fall, Ben says Thrillist is now over 200,000 subs, nearly doubling from last August. Next up: Ben says he’s noodling with the idea of turning the Thrillist website, now pretty much a glorified sign-up sheet for the newsletter, into a destination in its own right.

