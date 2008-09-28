THRILLA IN CAPITAL HILLA RAGES ON!

The Thrilla in Capital Hilla (lame, lame, we know…) just keeps on going.



The WSJ says the goal is to announce a final agreement before Asian markets open Monday morning.

The latest, from our friends over at Clusterstock:

Update (5:40 p.m.): The point man for the Republican House members, Roy Blunt, left House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s office. He walked right passed the waiting press hordes without offering any comment. The official word is that those meeting, including Barney Frank, Senator Judd Gregg, Treasury Secretary Hank Paulson, Blunt and Pelosi, are taking a break.

Apparently, it’s not just a break because it’s dinner time. House Democrats are meeting in the basement of the Capitol building. Blunt will be speaking with Eric Cantor, who has been taking the measure of the House Republican rank and file. Gregg is presumably briefing fellow Republican Senators. Paulson is probably on the phone with Robert Steele, his former deputy at Treasury who is now the head of Wachovia, cursing the fact that he has to deal with all this damned poliiticians while another U.S. bank teeters on the edge of failure.

