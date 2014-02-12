Threes Is Like Candy Crush Saga, But It Teaches You Maths

There’s no shortage of match-three games out on the market today, especially for mobile devices. But now there’s a new one that has picked up steam.

Threes, which just launched about a week ago, is basically like Candy Crush Saga, but it teaches you maths. It’s currently No. 1 in the Apple App Store for paid apps.

We first saw the news on The Verge.

Threes is a sliding puzzle game that requires you to add numbers together. In order to add them, the sum of all numbers must be a multiple of 3. In order to make 3, for example, you have to add 2 + 1. In order to make 6, you can add 2 + 1 and 3 + 3.

The goal of the game is to add up as many numbers together as possible to keep the board from filling up. Once the board is full, the game ends.

Check out how it works below.

Threes is available for $US1.99 in the App Store.

