Android Users Can Finally Download The App That's Convinced Thousands Of IPhone Users To Shell Out $US2

Good news, maths lovers.
Threes!, the popular puzzle app that has had iPhone users addicted to since early February, finally launched for Android.
The game asks players to move a series of numbered tiles around a game board, and costs $US1.99 to download. Price often deters downloads, but Threes! topped iPhone charts for several weeks.
We’ve found it even more addictive than Candy Crush Saga.
Asher Vollmer, the 24-year-old developer who created the game, told Business Insider that he created Threes! by accident (he was trying to write a short story when inspiration for the game hit).
Less than a day after its launch, Threes! hasn’t topped any Google Play charts just yet, but we’ll be surprised if we don’t see it cropping up sometime soon.
QuizUp, another crazy-popular app, also just launched for Android this month.
