Three Workers Have Died At This Tasmanian Mine In Six Weeks

A worker has been killed by a “mud rush” at a copper mine on Tasmania’s west coast, the third death at the facility in six weeks.

An ABC News report says the 53-year-old man died from his injuries at the Mouth Lyell mine in Queenstown, and was unresponsive when the mine’s rescue team reached him.

A “mud rush” occurs when sediment unexpectedly flows through underground openings. Last month at the mine two workers were killed after falling from a platform in the main shaft, according to the report.

